Sept. 26, 1919: “A constant reminder of the necessity of adherence to the principles of true Americanism is an essential factor in the education of the youth of our land.”
So says Governor Larrazolo in his proclamation this week designating October 24 as “Americanization Day,” when, with the career of Theodore Roosevelt as the inspiration, patriotic exercises will be held in all the schools of New Mexico.
Sept. 26, 1969: Alms from the blind?
That’s the latest development in the Bureau of Revenue’s statewide crackdown on collection of gross receipts taxes, and the visually handicapped and blind in Santa Fe are just beginning to feel the pinch.
Although a ruling from Revenue Commissioner Franklin Jones decreed in late July that blind operators of concession stands in post offices, hospitals and other state and federal buildings across the state are not exempt from the gross receipts tax, most of the operators have only recently begun to collect from customers to compensate for the tax.
Sept. 26, 1994: When Gary Johnson talks about what will be different if he’s elected governor Nov. 8, he doesn’t stop at new laws to lower taxes and raise crime penalties.
Johnson talks about restructuring state government and stopping the proliferation of state jobs. He talks about having a long-term influence on state policies through his power to appoint members of regulatory boards and commissions.