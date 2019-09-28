From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 29, 1919: There are seven counties which have failed to send in the 1919 tax rolls to the state tax commission, it was announced by Secretary Joerns today and until they get those returns in it will be impossible to have the state tax levy certified, as the total value of property in the state is unknown.
The counties missing are Colfax, Taos, San Miguel, McKinley, Mora, Sandoval and Santa Fe. The delay in most of these counties is attributed to the fact that new assessors are in charge. The rolls should have been completed the latter week of July.
Sept. 29, 1969: Vice President Spiro T. Agnew will give a major policy address on Indian affairs during the annual meeting of the National Congress of American Indians in Albuquerque Oct. 8.
Agnew, who is expected to touch upon other subjects during his speech, will arrive in Albuquerque sometime during the morning of Oct. 8 and take part in a parade sponsored by the congress that morning.
Sept. 29, 1994: A petition has been filed at state District Court in Santa Fe requesting a grand jury investigation of Michael Montoya of Los Lunas, the Democratic nominee for state treasurer.
But who organized the petition drive and who signed the petitions calling for the investigation has not been made public.
Montoya said the petition is the work of lame-duck state Treasurer David King, whom Montoya defeated in the June Democratic primary after a bitter campaign.
… King denied that he had anything to do with the grand jury petition.