From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 14, 1969: Mrs. Dorothy Hughes of Santa Fe said Saturday she and other wives whose husbands are prisoners of war in North Vietnam plan to be in Washington Wednesday when the prisoner problem is discussed in the House of Representatives.
… Mrs. Hughes’ husband, Air Force Lt. Col. Charles Lindberg Hughes, has been a prisoner of the North Vietnamese for two years and five months.
There are about 12 women in New Mexico whose husbands are prisoners of war, Mrs. Hughes said.
Sept. 14, 1994: Shoes — dozens and dozens and dozens of pairs of shoes — bore silent witness at the state Capitol Tuesday to all New Mexicans who have died from guns.
Even more shoes from all over the country will bring the same message to Washington, D.C., Sept. 20 as part of a National Silent March against firearm violence.
… New Mexico will send 284 pairs of shoes to the Washington march.
Health Department spokesman Dr. Victor La Cerva said the march is not about gun control. It’s about stopping violence associated with firearms.