From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 9, 1919: The flag flying from the state capitol has seen long service. There has been delay in getting a new flag of the class desired. This morning N.A. Field, secretary of Capitol Custodian board, bought the best flag that he could find in town. This was turned to the breeze this afternoon.
Sept. 9, 1969: We congratulate the Freshman Class of the College of Santa Fe for its outstanding achievement in dragging a bathtub into town Saturday from Albuquerque in the record time of 12 hours.
The bathtub run, back and forth between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, is a 10-year tradition which began with a challenge to the University of Albuquerque, and first-year students at the two schools have been racing each other on the 60-mile bathtub route in alternate years ever since.
… Somehow, in the age of student protests and violence on many of our major college campuses, this bathtub race seems a nostalgic and heartwarming campus event — getting the new school year off to a good start and auguring well for the future.
Sept. 9, 1994: WASHINGTON — A supposed alien spacecraft discovered near Roswell 47 years ago likely was a secret Army Air Force balloon designed to monitor Soviet nuclear testing, the Air Force concluded Thursday.
… The July 1947 discovery of wreckage on a ranch near Roswell has been the center of longstanding disputes between UFO advocates and the government over whether the Air Force has been hiding evidence about alien spacecraft discoveries.