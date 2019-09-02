From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Sept. 4, 1919: Painfully Wounded By Top Of An Auto.
Clovis — A.E. Curren of this city received a painful wound on the head last week while driving his car from Wichita Falls. The car ran into a hole in the road and threw Mr. Curren up against the top inflicting a wound which required medical attention at once.
Sept. 4, 1969: An antiquated section of New Mexico’s constitutional law may prohibit municipalities, counties and school districts from using modern financing methods to acquire necessary equipment and facilities.
A local attorney drew this startling conclusion while working by appointment on a U.S. District Court suit involving a lease agreement between Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties and a private leasing firm for road equipment.
Sept. 4, 1991: Suspected gang members wielding metal pipes, baseball bats and knives attacked five young men helping another youth with car trouble early Saturday near Villa Linda Mall. The assault left three of the five helpers hospitalized with head injuries.
Santa Fe County Sheriff Benjie Montaño said the five “good Samaritans” — all from Northern New Mexico — were rushed to St. Vincent Hospital with skull fractures, stab wounds, jaw fractures and other face and head injuries.