From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 20, 1919: A New Mexico boy who describes himself as “still in the hospital from wounds received in action,” writes to the New Mexican to inquire why this state has not done more for the relief and assistance of her service men.
The New Mexican does not know.
The inquirer cites several states that are giving their former soldiers and sailors monthly payments of specified sums for the number of months the boys were in service; other states that are sending their former service men to agricultural and other schools.
Oct. 20, 1969: The controversy over future control of public school budgets and expenditures remained unresolved and the probably subject of a constitutional convention floor fight today.
The anticipated battled failed to materialize Sunday as the convention approved the education article calling for transfer of public school financial control to a revamped appointive State Board of Education.
Oct. 20, 1994: With less than three weeks to go before Election Day, Republican newcomer Gary Johnson is running ahead of incumbent Democrat Bruce King in the race for governor, a statewide poll conducted for The New Mexican shows.
