From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 3, 1919: The second annual examination of the children of Santa Fe under six years of age begins Monday, October 6, at 9 o’clock under the direction of the newly organized child welfare service of the state of New Mexico. The examination of last fall under the direction of the state council of defense was interrupted by the epidemic of influenza so that it was not possible to make a complete record of the condition of the children. This will now be one and, moreover, the child welfare service being a permanently organized branch of the state department of education, the record will be kept continuously from year to year.
Oct. 3, 1969: The Constitutional Convention prepared to recess today after spending the past 60 days at the arduous task of writing a new basic legal document for the people of New Mexico.
The decision was made late Thursday for the convention to return to Santa Fe Oct. 17 to give its final approval of the new constitution.
Oct. 3, 1994: “All the world’s a stage,” Shakespeare wrote, but for Santa Fe performing arts groups, the trouble finding a real stage on which to perform is beginning to threaten the extinction of some of the city’s 30 or so theatrical companies, directors of those companies say.