From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 23, 1919: Supreme Court Action Ends Prolonged New Mexican Litigation
… The New York Times in an editorial entitled “A Victory for a Free Press,” stated, “Congratulations are due to the Santa Fe New Mexican and its editor, E. Dana Johnson,” and quoted with approval Judge Holloman’s holding that “under our theory of government, the rights of freedom of speech and of the press are essential to public welfare.”
Oct. 23, 1969: Santa Fe’s Housing Authority Wednesday night offered a compromise to opponents of an earlier plan. The new plan calls for dispersing 200 proposed units of public housing.
Leo Murphy, chairman of the Housing Authority, told a packed City Council chamber audience the authority withdrew its earlier proposal to build 200 units proposed in the west end and submit a new proposal calling for construction of 100 units for the elderly and small families on the VanderSys Nursery property off Camino Alire.
Oct. 23, 1994: A nighttime robber armed with a pistol cruised through downtown Santa Fe on Saturday, terrorizing pedestrians and forcing one woman to hide in some bushes and scream for help.
Six muggings between midnight and 2 a.m., and another at 7 p.m., are believed to have been committed by the same person.
