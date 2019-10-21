From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 22, 1919: Remains Of Martyred Priest, Long Lost, Found In Hawikuk Under Altar of Ancient Mission Church.
Old Village Discovered Under Ancient Pueblo Church.
Oct. 22, 1969: ALBUQUERQUE (AP) — Alianza leader and founder Reies Lopez Tijerina resigned as head of the Spanish-American land grant claiming group Tuesday, apparently angered over action the Alianza took at a weekend convention while he sat in jail.
… “Reason: I don’t believe not support the present course of the administration. My motto is justice but not independence nor revolution against the present government of the United States.”
Tijerina apparently referred to a resolution passed during the weekend at the Alianza convention. It called for establishment of an independent country for Spanish-Americans called “La Republica de Aztlan.”
Oct. 22, 1994: Santa Fe Public Schools officials put an end to more than three months of searching for a new superintendent Friday, announcing they offered the job to Yvonne Gonzalez of Houston.
The 41-year-old deputy superintendent of Houston Independent Schools District said she accepted the job and has turned in her resignation in Houston. Gonzalez said she may start in Santa Fe as early as mid-November.
