Oct. 9, 1919: Sheriff George W. Armijo has received many expressions of approval of his announcement made in The New Mexican this week that gambling resorts are to be closed up in Santa Fe as rapidly as the officers of the law can close them. While the sheriff has not stated how much information he has received as to the location of these resorts there are rumors that there has been a good deal of card playing for money on the plaza, in one and tow story buildings. Now that the saloons have been put out of business it is pointed out that the officers of the law may have ample time to devote to a crusade against gambling resorts.
Oct. 9, 1969: ALBUQUERQUE (AP) — Assurances by Vice President Spiro T. Agnew and Secretary of the Interior Walter J. Hickel of a brighter future for the American Indian met with a mixed reaction from tribal leaders.
Both promised the 26th annual convention of the National Congress of American Indians Wednesday that the Nixon administration will maintain and improve the federal guardianship of Indian lands and resources while giving Indians more voice in their own affairs.
Oct. 9, 1994: While Allsup’s convenience stores remain a frequent target of armed robbers in Santa Fe, recently robbed store clerks say Allsup’s has done little to protect them from armed bandits.
“Nothing’s changed at all,” said Jack Van Holt, an Allsup’s clerk who had a machete held at his neck by a robber last month.
