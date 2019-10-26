From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 27, 1919: At Last Somebody Is Standing Up for the Poor Old Common Geezer
Oct. 27, 1969: A 17-year-old Albuquerque youth became the state’s first victim of the deer hunting season when he was shot to death.
Juan I. Brito, son of Mr. and Mrs. Manuel Brito, Albuquerque, was shot in the chest as he and two companions tried to scale a cliff near Gallina. State Police said Brito apparently held out his rifle to a companion to assist the man in scaling the cliff when the gun discharged.
Oct. 27, 1994: Students and faculty at the Institute of American Indian Arts have called on the school’s president to investigate reports of rapes on campus, according to a memo drafted last week.
And a spokesman for the Santa Fe Rape Crisis Center said the attacks have prompted the center to schedule a rape awareness seminar at the school.
