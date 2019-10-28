From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 29, 1919: Santa Fe business men made good again last night when they decided at an enthusiastic social boosting gathering in the museum that the Santa Fe Fiesta must be a permanent institution and pledged a fund of $2,500 to start it off.
Following on the next day a similarly enthusiastic supper by the Business Men’s Cooperative association which definitely launched important projects looking to civic advancement, the meeting last night carried tremendous encouragement to the loyal citizens of the old capital.
Oct. 29, 1969: Santa Fe County property owners Tuesday protested recent hefty increases in taxation as they brought a four-to-one defeat to a proposed $1.7 million bond issue to expand and renovate the county courthouse.
The vote totaled 12,594 against the issue and 659 in favor.
Oct. 29, 1994: Santa Fe will have to boost water rates by nearly 30 percent in the next 11 years or risk defaulting on bonds the city issued to buy Sangre de Cristo Water Co., according to projections by the Public Utilities Commission staff.
City estimates of more moderate rate increases were flawed because the city made generous projections of population increases over the next 10 years, the staff said.
Furthermore, the city gave bond buyers one projection while telling the commission another, according to the report released Friday afternoon.
