Oct. 10, 1919: Complete details for staging the national railroad accident prevention drive October 18 to 31 inclusive, have been decided upon by the director general of railroads, through Mr. A.F. Duffy, manager of the safety section, according to the announcement from Washington, D.C., today.
H.A. Adams, regional supervisor of safety for the central western region, conferred with 67 safety officer representing the lines comprising the central western region at a meeting held in Denver on September 1 and 2, completing all details for the staging of this big drive.
Oct. 10, 1969: Public officials are joining the snowballing support for the Wednesday moratorium on work and students to seek peace in Vietnam. Demonstrations are expected in every state.
Governors, congressmen and senators, city councilmen and mayors, state legislators and former government officials will join businessmen, teachers and most of all students in what organizers say will be the largest series of nationwide antiwar protests ever held.
Oct. 10, 1994: Pet owners who tie their dogs to the end of a chain might find themselves at the end of their ropes if animal rights advocates have their way.
As Santa Fe County opens up its 1991 animal control ordinance for review, one area eyed for change is the rule that allows owners to put their pets on eight-foot chains instead of fencing them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.