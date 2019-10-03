Oct. 4, 1919: Sunday, October 12, will be Columbus Day, a legal holiday in a dozen or more states including New Mexico. And on Monday, October 13, the Knights of Columbus will open a grand bazaar at the Armory to continue October 15 and 16.
Chairman A.M. Bergere, of the entertainment committee of the K of C’s has announced that a committee has been appointed to handle the arrangements for the bazaar. There will be beautiful booths, a fish pond, a poodle dog show, “hoopla,” a country store, candy paddles, cigar and cigarette stand, candy booth, gypsy booth and a drink booth where cider and other soft drinks will be sold.
Oct. 4, 1994: The announcement in September that officials at Capital High were cutting back French and German classes was just the latest blow to Santa Fe Public Schools’ bruised and battered foreign languages program, some teachers say.
Santa Fe schools once boasted a curriculum that offered Russian, French, German, Spanish and even Latin. It was an example to the rest of the state.
Those days are gone.