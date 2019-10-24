From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 25, 1919: Prof. George Lougee, chief clerk in the department of education, is in Des Moines today, where he delivered an address at the Americanization day exercises in the schools there.
Coleman Craig, editor of the Baptist New Mexican, who spent several days in the city attending the Baptist convention, left yesterday evening for his home in Albuquerque.
Oct. 25, 1994: Santa Fe city officials, apparently stung by criticism in the wake of a recent wave of violent crime downtown and in other parts of the city, declared their commitment to fighting crime in a written statement Monday.
“There seems to be a misconception on the part of some people in Santa Fe that this administration is not concerned with law and order simply because there is not a lot of rhetoric on the issue,” said City Manager Ike Pino in the news relese.
“In fact, there is great concern for law and order, which is why this administration chose to bring leadership to the police department,” the statement said.
Among immediate steps being taken is having officers patrol the downtown area on foot and having police make more traffic stops, the news release said.
