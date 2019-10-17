From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 18, 1919: The most talked of man in England today, according to reports which have come over or under the ocean recently is a man who frequently visited Santa Fe, and worked for some time in New Mexico. More than once he strolled around the lobby of the De Vargas hotel and on one occasion the Santa Fe New Mexican told how he had “pussyfooted” to the cigar counter to purchase a smoke while he denounced booze and booze sellers. He is W.E. Johnson, nicknamed “Pussyfoot” because he used to “gum shoe” in Indian reservations after the sellers of Demon Rum.
Oct. 18, 1994: ALBUQUERQUE — Although police from around the country applauded Monday when President Clinton spoke about his crime bill’s provision to hire 100,000 new officers nationwide, Santa Fe’s chief said he might not take the president’s offer.
“Whenever the government gives you something there’s always strings attached,” said Chief Donald Grady II, who attended the president’s speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Convention.
“It might look like the federal government is going to pay for all these new officers, but in a few short years when the grant money runs out, it will be the city that ends up bearing the expense,” Grady said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.