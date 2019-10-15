From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 16, 1919: Too many cooks spoil the broth, is an ancient saying. It might be modernized some what by stating that they also spill the beans.
Now for the application:
Undoubtedly Santa Fe wants to be selected as the location for the Baptist college,which is to be located somewhere in New Mexico. With the best possible intentions, individuals and at least three organizations have engaged in a campaign to secure the designation of this city as the college’s site. All are inspired by the best of motives, and all have at heart the desire to do something worth while for Santa Fe.
But will such divided action get us any place?
Oct. 16, 1969: Santa Fe’s Model Cities Advisory Board took a giant stride in its first year planning program Wednesday night by approving a mid-planning statement which sets priorities in attacking Model Neighborhood problems.
The mid-planning statement will be forwarded to officials of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for study.
Oct. 16, 1994: You can dress it up with carpeting, paint and a few hundred chairs, but in the end Sweeney Convention Center is still little more than a remodeled gymnasium, unfit to meet Santa Fe’s growing need for space for meetings, performances, exhibits and other function.
That has been the consensus of many who use Sweeney. So when news hit the streets last month that the Santa Fe City Council had expressed a unified desire to replace the old hall, hotel operators, art groups and others cheered.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.