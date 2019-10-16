Oct. 17, 1919: Report of the president, H.J. Hagerman, of the New Mexico Taxpayers’ Association read at the biennial meeting of the association, held at Santa Fe, October 16, 1919.
The Taxpayers’ Association of New Mexico was organized on September 1915 in an attempt to bring about a more equitable distribution of the tax burden and a more economical expenditure of public money in New Mexico.
Oct. 17, 1969: Santa Fe County officials who have been working for almost three years to get federal funds to pave Hyde Park Road, were told Thursday they are ineligible for Economic Development Administration funds.
In a meeting with Leo Murphy, executive director of the North Central New Mexico Economic Development District, County Commissioner Rudy Rodriguez said he was told the commissioners must agree to make a formal application for EDA funds, based on the possible expansion of the Santa Fe Ski Basin.
Oct. 19, 1994: Less than a week after Santa Fe Police Chief Donald Grady II said he would keep the department’s Traffic Division under a reorganization plan, Grady said Tuesday he now has decided to abolish it.
Grady’s decision was blamed for an anxiety attack followed by hospitalization Tuesday of a veteran traffic officer, who later said, “I feel like my jugular’s been cut.”
In an interview Tuesday, Grady said his decision to re-assign the division’s four remaining traffic officers to regular patrol duties will mean quicker response time by officers to accident scenes.
“This way, every officer is a traffic officer,” Grady said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.