From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 13, 1919: We Must Pay More Attention To Public Health In New Mexico
So Says Representative Hernandez In Letter Setting Forth Attitude Toward The Bill Making Tuberculosis Division In U.S. Department Of Health
Oct. 13, 1969: Northern New Mexico will have some relief today and tonight and tomorrow from the snowy weather after getting a sneak preview over the weekend of the winter time to come.
The weatherman forecast clearing skies by noon today with scattered cloudiness in the area this afternoon, tonight and Tuesday.
Oct. 13, 1994: Police Chief Donald Grady II on Wednesday unveiled a reorganization plan for the Santa Fe Police Department that he said will greatly increase the number of officers on city streets.
Grady said that under the new plan, which will go into effect later this month, the number of patrol officers on duty at the same time will increase to 20 when all vacant positions in the department are filled.
Currently, there are times when only five or six patrol officers are on duty.
