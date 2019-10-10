From the Santa Fe New Mexican:

Oct. 13, 1919: We Must Pay More Attention To Public Health In New Mexico

So Says Representative Hernandez In Letter Setting Forth Attitude Toward The Bill Making Tuberculosis Division In U.S. Department Of Health

Oct. 13, 1969: Northern New Mexico will have some relief today and tonight and tomorrow from the snowy weather after getting a sneak preview over the weekend of the winter time to come.

The weatherman forecast clearing skies by noon today with scattered cloudiness in the area this afternoon, tonight and Tuesday.

Oct. 13, 1994: Police Chief Donald Grady II on Wednesday unveiled a reorganization plan for the Santa Fe Police Department that he said will greatly increase the number of officers on city streets.

Grady said that under the new plan, which will go into effect later this month, the number of patrol officers on duty at the same time will increase to 20 when all vacant positions in the department are filled.

Currently, there are times when only five or six patrol officers are on duty.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.