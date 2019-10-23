From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 24, 1919: A learned gentleman has discovered a number of skulls somewhere in central Europe, each of which he says is 500,000 years old, and all antedate the anthropoid ape. He holds that the ape is the descendant of man, not man of the ape.
We here record our grateful appreciation of this memorable discovery. We never did take kindly to that ape ancestry of which Darwin accused us, and which innumerable scientists and preachers have insisted could not be controverted or denied.
Oct. 24, 1969: TAOS — Cutting the welfare rolls is the object of a cooperative pilot project developed by the Taos State Office of Economic Opportunity and the Taos County Department of Public Welfare.
The project, in the early stages of development, is believed to be the first plan for group use of a new work incentive policy passed in July by the board of the State Health and Social Services Department.
Oct. 24, 1994: If New Mexico’s voters pass constitutional Amendment 8 next month, they’ll do more than just legalize a state lottery and video gambling.
They’ll set the stage for a free-for-all in the 1995 legislative session, where gaming profits and related perks will be up for grabs.
