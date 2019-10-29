From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 30, 1919: New Mexico has never had a governor who has been able to speak for his state with the force, authority and eloquence displayed by Governor Octaviano A. Larrazola.
New Mexico has never had a governor whose public utterances have reflected greater credit on the commonwealth which placed him in office and of which he is the public representative and spokesman.
Oct. 30, 1969: TAOS — Traditional Taos Pueblo earlier this week took a progressive step during a two-day drive to get eligible adults at the pueblo registered to vote.
The drive, spearheaded by the efforts of John Rainer, executive secretary of the New Mexico Commission on Indian Affairs, ended with the registration of 220 voters in time to qualify to vote for the proposed new constitution Dec.9.
Paul J. Bernal, tribal council secretary and interpreter, said only about 80 voters at the pueblo had been registered prior to Monday and Tuesday’s registration drive.
Oct. 30, 1994: If you rape someone in Santa Fe your chances of being convicted are extremely slim.
and if you prey on women who do not know you — such as the recent daylight rapes in a downtown office and an east-side park — your chances of getting away with it are even better.
