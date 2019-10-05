From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 6, 1919: Special Train May Be Run To The Big Fair At Estancia With Low Trip Rates
Hundred Passengers Needed To Secure Fare of $2 For Round Trip To Valley Celebration.
Plans are all set for the big fair to be held at Estancia on Friday and Saturday, October 10 and 11, at which time it is expected the whole Estancia valley will be presented. There will be plenty of sports during the two days and a rousing good time is promised to all who attend.
Oct. 6, 1969: ROSWELL (AP) — The world’s largest commercial aircraft, the Boeing 747, is in New Mexico to begin a year-long series of tests.
More than 1,500 persons were on hand Saturday when the 747 landed at the Roswell Industrial Air Center.
The test project is aimed at certifying the 747 for commercial use. More than $250,000 in electronic test equipment is on the plane, Boeing officials said.
Oct. 6, 1994: Hubert Denk, the German journalist whose kneecap was shattered in an August mugging in downtown Santa Fe, is back in Germany nursing his injuries but not any grudges.
Denk, in a fax to The New Mexican, said he has received an outpouring of sympathy in letters from Santa Feans and others who hears about his injury.