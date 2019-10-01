From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 2, 1919: William Boone Douglass leaves for Washington, D.C., today to open headquarters for the National Park Association of New Mexico in the effort to obtain a national park for this state. Persons desiring to cooperate with the association, whether members or not, are invited to present their views, which will be called to the attention of members of congress and the national park service of the interior department as well.
Oct. 2, 1969: The path was cleared this morning by the Santa Fe County Commission for a 70-acre park for Agua Fria Village.
Total cost of the park is put at $27,000, including six years of improvements to include a small rodeo arena, a community building, playground and baseball fields.
The commissioners approved a request to the Bureau of Land Management of the U.S. Department of the Interior to buy the unimproved 70-acre tract for some $400.
Oct. 2, 1994: The 200 or so gang members and former gang members traveled in packs Saturday, sporting hair nets, sunglasses, and T-shirts identifying their allegiances.
But when they converged on the Santa Fe Boys and Girls Club on Alto Street, they greeted each other with handshakes — and not weapons — and sat down to talk about making the city better for all youth.
The meeting, the first in Santa Fe’s history, came a week after a truce was forged between the city’s three largest gangs. The meeting, intended to build on the truce talks, was planned and led by a committee of ex-gang members and other teen-agers.