From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Oct. 1, 1919: It is announced that a Baptist College with an endowment of $200,000 is to be established in New Mexico and the Baptists are considering the merits of various cities in the state before deciding where it will be located.
The advantages of Santa Fe for such an institution as this are immediately self-evident. Santa Fe can land this institution if she has enterprise enough to go after it. The prospects of any energetic community move to get it are not encouraging.
Oct. 1, 1969: A total of 22 Santa Fe County businesses may be padlocked if their occupational licenses are not renewed and taxes paid by Monday.
Pita T. Gonzales, county clerk, said today her office has compiled a list for the district attorney’s office.
Oct. 1, 1994: A New Mexico high school state record 27 consecutive game losing streak came to an amazing end Friday night at Ivan Head Stadium before a homecoming crowd that included Santa Fe High’s class of 1995, a class that had not seen its team win a football game.
In one fell swoop, Santa Fe’s David Goodsell batted down Los Lunas’ fourth-and-goal pass in the Demons’ end zone to preserve Santa Fe’s first victory in nearly four years.
Santa Fe 12, Los Lunas 7.