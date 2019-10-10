Oct. 11, 1919: Miss Petra Delgado, who is to be married Wednesday morning to Jake Lucero, was given a china shower last night at her home on College street. It was a delightful affair, the following young ladies participating in it: Miss Lorenzo Delgado, Miss Sophie Creamer, Miss Lucy Knight, Miss Pilar Delgado, Miss Mary Sena, Miss Luisa Sena, Miss Amalia Sena, Mrs. Robert Smith, Mrs. Thomas J. Nicholson, Mrs. Lucy Digneo, Mrs. Joseph Berardinelli, Miss Margaret Strong, Miss Delfa Hill, Miss Josefita Salazar and Miss Lala Delgado.
Oct. 11, 1994: Two members of the Santa Fe furniture industry said Monday that a Smithsonian Institution researcher’s contention that the unpainted, rough-hewn look of Santa Fe style furniture is inaccurate historically is only half the story.
“He’s partially right, partially wrong,” said Roger Nussbaumer, owner of Southwest Spanish Craftsmen, a high-end furniture company that does reproductions of Spanish colonial furniture.
Orlando Romero, research librarian for the Palace of the Governors, also had a mixed reaction to the study by Keith Baker, a furniture conservator with the Smithsonian who says that early Santa Fe furniture who says that early Santa Fe furniture was brightly, even garishly, painted.
