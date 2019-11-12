From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 13, 1919: Teachers Will Have Chartered Pullman For Duke City Trip
Chino Copper Company Will Pay Their Expenses On Trip, And During Their Stay At Convention
Nov. 13, 1969: With thousands of war protesters converging on the nation’s capital, several hundred were expected to gather at the capitol in Santa Fe to demonstrate against the Vietnam war.
A silent vigil was scheduled to begin at 11:45 this morning in front of the capitol as part of the two-day moratorium activities here.
Nov. 13, 1994: Thirteen months ago Debbie Jaramillo calmly sipped a soda in a small cafe off Burro Alley and said, if she was elected mayor of Santa Fe, she would do “a lot of house cleaning” at City Hall.
But the sometimes fiery city councilor would not elaborate.
“Not even a hint,” she said with a smile. “We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”
Five months later, Jaramillo was elected mayor and arrived at that bridge. And, true to her word, she began to throw some city department directors off it.
