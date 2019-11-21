From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 22, 1919: Following the Santa Fe county suffrage rally this week, at which the invitation to the women voters’ conference at Albuquerque, December 4 and 5, was read and plans for the big state suffrage rally outlined, quite a number of Santa Fe women have announced their intention of going and the delegation is expected to be a large one when the conference date arrives. Among those who will attend are Mrs. Otero-Warren, Mrs. N.B. Laughlin, Mrs. R.E. Twitchell, Mrs. L.H. Rapp, Mrs. Paul A.F. Walter, Mrs. Francis Wilson, Mrs. Charles Haynes and Mrs. Rupert F. Asplund. All women interested in the suffrage cause are invited and the Albuquerque ladies will meet all delegates at the train and escort them to their homes.
Nov. 22, 1994: The fight over a constitutional amendment approved by New Mexico voters to authorize a state lottery and video gambling isn’t over yet.
Monday, gambling opponents filed a petition with the state Supreme Court alleging that the amendment, as it was presented on the general election ballot, was unconstitutional and was written to deceive voters.
The petition asks the Supreme Court to order that the voting results in favor of the gambling amendment not be certified — in effect, that the election be nullified.
