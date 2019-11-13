From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 14, 1919: Automobile License Plates Will Last Five Years If Owners Pay Their Annual Fee Regularly
Under New Law License Applicants Are Requested to Give Details and Blanks Must Be Filled Out Correctly
Nov. 14, 1969: Gov. David F. Cargo said this morning he will take under study a request from New Mexico Citizens for Clean Air and Water that he intervene in hearings Nov. 25 for construction of a new coal-burning power plant in the Four Corners area by the Public Service Co. of New Mexico.
The request, alleging PSC is asking for quick approval of the plant from the Public Service Commission to avoid complying with air pollution control standards and regulations now under consideration by the State Health and Social Services Dept. board, was made in a letter Thursday signed by Thomas Durston, president of Santa Fe’s CAW chapter.
Nov. 14, 1994: For political junkies, the between seasons hot stove league already has started. Inquiring minds want to know whom the Democrats will put up against Gary Johnson in 1998.
Democrats now seem to be in disarray. Whoever wins their next primary for governor will to somehow bring together the Lunistas, the Mondragon sympathizers, the King loyalists and the Jim Baca liberals — or at least find a way to minimize the dissent.
