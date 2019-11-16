From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 17, 1919: Grazing and Timber Rights To Be Protected in New Cavedwellers’ National Park
Certain uninformed persons have been circulating the story that the proposed national park in the Jemez plateau, west of Pena Blanco, Santa Fe, Espanola and San Juan, will restrict the grazing and timber rights now enjoyed by the people of those localities.
This is a mistake so far as the bill to create the national park of the Cliffs cities is concerned.
Nov. 17, 1969: ESPANOLA — Lt. J.D. Maes of New Mexico State Police issued a traffic warning to motorists commuting between Santa Fe, Espanola and Los Alamos today.
Maes recommends snow tires or chains and less speed to commuters. About 400 cars traveled one-way, from Espanola to Santa Fe and Los Alamos daily, according to Maes.
He advises drivers to use extreme caution.
Nov. 17, 1994: Police helped thwart a possible suicide Tuesday by arresting a Santa Fe high freshman who brought a loaded revolver to school — apparently with the intention of killing himself, school officials said Wednesday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.