From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 24, 1919: Teachers and the general public will join in approving the stand of the New Mexico Educational council for pension for teachers.
As Prof. Enloe so justly observed, the teacher is the most important “soldier” of peace; his or her services should receive the same recognition as soldiers; and as the compensation of the teacher “whose influence on the child is greater than that of priest or parent” is not and never has been commensurate with the importance of the service rendered to the nation, pensioning those who have worn themselves out in this unselfish and faithful labor is the least the state can do.
Nov. 24, 1969: State Liquor Director L.A. “Skeet” McCulloch was meeting with Gov. David F. Cargo this morning so the two could discuss differences expressed over the weekend regarding Sunday liquor sales in the state while an appeal from a district court ruling banning the sales is before the State Supreme Court.
The differences stemmed from a press release from McCulloch Friday saying his office will allow Sunday liquor sales during the appeal period. Cargo disagrees with the liquor director in the case, saying the matter is with the district court and the court has ruled the sales are illegal.
Nov. 24, 1994: TAOS — Crying, angry jurors — including one woman who said she was sickened by the outcome — broke off more than 11 hours of deliberations in the Gordon House trial after failing to reach a verdict Wednesday.
It was the second mistrial by a Taos jury in the nearly 2-year-old case. Prosecutors said they would try a third time to convict House in the traffic deaths of an Albuquerque woman and her three young daughters.
