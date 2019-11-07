From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 8, 1919: Bert G. Phillips was in Santa Fe on his way to Phoenix where he will spend the winter with his family. While here, he put up a beautiful mural decoration in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Kelly on Lincoln avenue. Upon arrival at Phoenix, he was immediately made one of the judges of the art exhibit at the Arizona state fair. Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Seligman of Santa Fe also went to Phoenix for the occasion.
Nov. 8, 1994: TESUQUE PUEBLO — On the eve of an election that could legalize video gambling statewide, Tesuque Pueblo announced Monday that it is building a new $5.5 million, 50,000-square foot casino.
The Camel Rock Casino is to be funded entirely by gaming revenue generated by the Camel Rock Gaming Center, the pueblo’s existing 30,000-square-foot facility.
