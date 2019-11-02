From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 3, 1919: The New Mexican urges all its readers to read the Roosevelt Memorial address of Charles S. Rawles, principal of the Capitan High school, Lincoln county, published in this issue — ad address full of ringing Americanism. “It is one of the best that has come to this committee from any part of the state,” says State Chairman R.E. Twitchell. “Its loyal sentiments should sink in deep, not only with the young people and others who heard it, but with all the people who need just such statements right now, so that they may really appreciate what a genuine American citizen is.”
Nov. 3, 1969: Old Man Winter’s frigid breath blew in bad luck this morning for Santa Fe residents.
Icy sidewalks and streets plagued drivers and pedestrians in their early-morning treks to work. Many drivers also experienced difficulties in getting their autos started and in keeping them going in sub-freezing temperatures.
Nov. 3, 1994: Republican Gary Johnson appears the clear front-runner as the 1994 New Mexico governor’s race enters its final days, according to a new statewide poll.
The poll, conducted Sunday through Tuesday for The New Mexican by Washington-based Political/Media Research Inc., showed Johnson with a lead of 12 percentage points over incumbent Bruce King.
Johnson, a political newcomer in his first campaign for elective office, was the choice of 46 percent of the 425 regular voters questioned in the survey.
King got the support of 34 percent of the poll participants, and Roberto Mondragón, the Green Party nominee, had 8 percent. Twelve percent of the poll participants were undecided.
