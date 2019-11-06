From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 7, 1919: Teachers will be made amateur diagnosticians by the state department of health. A chart has been prepared by the department showing the symptoms of contagious diseases common among children of school age, which will enable them to tell at a glance what’s wrong with Little Willie and whether it’s safe to permit him to stay in school.
Nov. 7, 1969: The City Planning Commission Thursday night failed to clear the way for an amendment to the Historic (C-3) Zoning Ordinance to permit high use of residential buildings in Santa Fe’s central business district.
Ken Clark, commission chairman, objected to the amendment on grounds that there are insufficient regulations in the present draft and that problems dealing with mixed use buildings (those with commercial space on the lower stories and apartments above) are not properly covered.
Purpose of the draft was initially to allow higher density residential use of the central business district than that allowed in the rest of the city. …
Nov. 7, 1994: To the rest of the world, Santa Fe might seem like a sleepy little vacation town where relaxation is king and the only folks in a hurry are those late for dinner reservations.
But most Santa Feans are just like millions of other Americans.
They work long hours, fight rush-hour traffic, struggle to pay the bills and yearn for more quality time with their families.
