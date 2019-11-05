From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 6, 1919: It is pleasing to Santa Feans to know that the late Charles Freer of Detroit, America’s most discriminating art connoisseur, collector and patron and remembered as a visitor in Santa Fe not so long ago, recognized Santa Fe artists and considered their work worthy to include in his fine collection which is to be housed in the new Freer art gallery in Washington, D.C., which he has made a gift to the nation. Gerald Cassidy’s “Reflections” was chosen by Mr. Freer while Cassidy was painting at San Diego, where Mr. Freer spent many hours with him in his studio in the Indian arts building. Julian Martinez of San Ildefonso was Cassidy’s model. “Reflections” is nearly life-sized and shows a young, blanketed Indian standing on the canyon ledge with a broken bowl, the handiwork of his ancient ancestors at his feet.
Nov. 6, 1969: The cost of adding a third judge in the First Judicial District is reflected in a recently completed budget request for the 1970-71 fiscal year.
With the addition of a new judge Jan. 1, 1971, the court budget has increased from $265,000 to $356,294, a total of more than $91,000.
Nov. 6, 1994: On the last weekend before Tuesday’s general election, campaign workers and candidates alike were scrambling for last-minute votes in what promises to be a very tight governor’s race between incumbent Democrat Bruce King and Republican Gary Johnson.
King braved a chilly breeze outside the state Capitol on Saturday morning to pick up endorsements from more than a dozen Northern New Mexico mayors, including Santa Fe’s Debbie Jaramillo.
