From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 10, 1919: The mayor has accepted the offer of the national airlines association to send a representative to Santa Fe, to take up the matter of having a landing field established here and putting Santa Fe on the air map.
This is quite the proper thing. Santa Fe ought to be on the air map. We have the finest flying in the world right around here. And anything which will make Santa Fe more accessible to the clamoring tourists is a good plan. The fact that we are not on the main line of the railroad makes it all the more important to get on the main airline.
Nov. 10, 1969: Charles B. Barker, longtime local lawyer and a former Santa Fe mayor, died Sunday at his home here. He was 91.
Barker was a member of a pioneer New Mexico family. He was a brother of Elliott Barker, former state game warden and noted conservationist, and S. Omar Barker, noted New Mexico poet and author.
As an attorney, Barker was active in his law practice since he was admitted to the New Mexico bar in 1919. He was elected mayor in 1934 and served four years.
Nov. 10, 1994: Governor-elect Gary Johnson announced his first staff appointment Wednesday, then called for the “best and brightest” New Mexicans to enlist in his administration.
Lou Gallegos, who was active in the Republican’s campaign since Johnson announced his candidacy more than a year ago, will be Johnson’s chief of staff.
Beginning Monday, Gallegos will head the transition office at the state Capitol.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.