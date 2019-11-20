From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Nov. 21, 1919: 59 Smallpox Cases Bring Warning For General Vaccination
Report That There Are 12 Cases At Flora Vista Cause Renewal Of Health Department’s Recommendation
The report of 12 cases of smallpox in the small town of Flora Vista in San Juan county today caused Dr. C.E. Waller, head of the health department, again to recommend general vaccination. He advised, however that everybody intending to get vaccinated first ask his doctor’s advice.
The 12 cases, said to be all in San Juan county, brought the total in the state to 49 reported in the last six weeks.
Nov. 21, 1969: State Alcoholic Beverage Control Director L.A. “Skeet” McCulloch has released figures showing that Clovis and Los Alamos are the only two cities that will be eligible for new liquor licenses after the 1970 census.
Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Roswell and Alamogordo will be eligible after the 1980 census, according to McCullochs’ projections.
All other cities will have to wait longer, some for more than 100 years, before their populations entitle them to new licenses under present state law, the liquor director said.
Nov. 21, 1994: Aging facilities are a problem at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Take the lab’s radioactive waste-water treatment plant.
Located on a mesa-top in Technical Area 50, the plant was built in 1963 and employees [use] treatment technologies that were state-of-the-art in the early 1950s, according to a laboratory document.
