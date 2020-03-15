March 16, 1920: Aviators Toss Out Farewell Thanks As They Leave On Trip For Ft. Bliss, Texas
High-Flyers Appreciate Good time and Hope to Return in the Near Future.
March 16, 1945: Legislation to return New Mexico to standard time was approved by a vote of 35 to 9 today in the House of Representatives, which at the same time received a memorial proposing to ask Congress to repeal the Taylor Grazing Act unless present fees are left unchanged.
March 16, 1970: Santa Fe Police said today they had no clues in the search for a 75-year-old man missing from his favorite hangouts in the city since last Tuesday.
Fred “Shorty” Martinez was last seen in downtown Santa Fe nearly a week ago.
Police said they have checked the city thoroughly without coming up with any leads on the whereabouts of the man.
March 16, 1970: Española businessman Richard Cook and San Juan Pueblo officials appear to be headed for a showdown — again.
Last spring, truckers trying to gain access to Cook’s gravel mine in El Guique north of Española were turned away by tribal police after state Highway and transportation Department inspectors found the trucks exceeded posted state and tribal weight limits.
