From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 8, 1920: Two army airplanes, the largest ever seen in Santa Fe — De Haviland D.J. “Four” bombing Planes, each with a Liberty motor of 450 horsepower; wingspread of some forty feet, each carrying two Lewis and two Marlin machine guns and bombs — these immense cruisers of the upper air will leave Fort Bliss, Texas, at 6 a.m. Thursday, and are expected to arrive in Santa Fe at noon the same day to maneuver over the Oldest City Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the Santa Fe Automobile Show.
March 8, 1945: SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 8 Fifteen New Mexican heroes of Bataan came back to the homeland today after three years of imprisonment under Japanese guards at the dreaded prison camp of Cabanatuan.
March 8, 1970: TIERRA AMARILLA — It took the jury less than five minutes to find Benny Naranjo, Rio Arriba County magistrate, innocent after a four-hour trial before Magistrate Salomon Luna at the county courthouse Saturday.
Naranjo was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and driving without a license following a Christmas Day accident on upper San Pedro Road in Espanola.
March 8, 1995: Santa Fe’s most historic building, the Palace of the Governors, barely would be recognizable to the people who inhabited Santa Fe in the 1600s.
The original structure, a practical, unadorned building with thin wood pillars that supported the portal, was redesigned in the 1800s to reflect the more popular Victorian era.
Later, in the 1920s, the building was redone again.
Builders incorporated a traditional Spanish style and added decorative wood vigas and a shell of stucco.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.