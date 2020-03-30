From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 31, 1920: A caucus of democratic city convention delegates at 2 p.m. was to decide whether there should be a democratic mayoralty candidate. Opinions differ as to the wisdom of supporting the republican candidate or naming one to oppose and the caucus was to thresh it out. The caucus postponement was expected to delay the convention until tonight. Democrats favoring Winter area also for Kaune, republican nominee for treasurer and would concentrate on Tafoya for clerk and first, second and third ward democratic council candidates.
March 31, 1945: By a vote of 13 to 9, the New Mexico Senate today approved and sent to the House a resolution calling for a constitutional amendment to provide a unicameral legislature assembly.
Senate Majority Leader Dickason of Albuquerque urged the passage of the resolution, declaring that a one-house legislature would eliminate the “absolute power of veto” which he said the Governor holds under the present split 60-day two-house system.
March 31, 1970: Although he says he still hasn’t made up his mind on how he’ll vote on President Nixon’s nomination of Judge G. Harrold Carswell to the U.S Supreme Court, Sen. Joe Montoya says he thinks the Carswell nomination “will go down the drain.”
He says he thinks it’s too late for President Nixon to put on enough pressure to save Carswell.
March 31, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson has selected Santa Fe civil engineer Tom Turney to head the state’s water planning and management agency.
Turney, 45, is a third-generation New Mexican with more than 20 years of environmental consulting experience.
