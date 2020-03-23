From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 20, 1920: Nearly 100 New Mexicans will be appointed delegates to the national highways convention at Hot Springs, Ark., Governor Larazolo stated today. He regards the convention as highly important not only for the furtherance of road building in New Mexico, but also an opportunity to gain more publicity for the movement for the cession of federal lands to the states. He is going to attend for that reason.
March 20, 1945: The Office of Price Administration had under consideration today the placing of federal rent control on Santa Fe.
John Bingaman, state director of OPA, and George Taylor, district rent executive, met with a group of 25 landlords, tenants, and Chamber of Commerce representatives at the Chamber office yesterday.
March 24, 1970: SANTA FE — The Highway Department is studying a Rio Arriba County project to determine if a contract should be awarded to the low bidder although his bid exceeded estimates.
March 24, 1995: Tradition runs deep at St. Michael’s High School. Rows of senior class photographs along the west hall of the school attest to that fact.
The class pictures date back to the early 1900s. As much as they are a sign of achievement for the students who are pictured, the photos also hang as records, of sorts, of many of Santa Fe’s families. ...
It’s a history, however, that is in danger of becoming too much a thing of the past. With registration fees, book fees and other duties imposed by the school, a single year at St. Michael’s ends up costing students’ families about $3,100. That’s a price tag more and more Santa Fe families cannot afford.
