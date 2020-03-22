From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 20, 1920: Women will vote at the primaries tonight for the election of delegates to the republican county convention for the first time in the history of the county. In the call for the primaries they are invited to participate and women leaders declared it was their intention to accept the invitation.
March 20, 1945: A new Boy Scout troop is being started at Dixon, N.M. This is the second troop for this village. The new troop is sponsored by St. Anthony’s Parish and St. Joseph Public School, with Fr. James McNiff as scoutmaster.
March 20, 1970: Union post office employees in Santa Fe are prepared to stay on the job even if the wildcat mail strike spreads westward.
President Rudy Gonzalez of the Santa Fe local of the National Letter Carriers Association said: “We wouldn’t take it on our own to walk out as they did in New York.”
March 20, 1995: SAPELLO — Could it be that the source of most of our health problems could be found in our kitchens?
Hazel R. Parcells, natural healer and authority on naturopathy, nutrition and the effects of the environment on health, said the answer is yes.
