March 10, 1920: First Santa Fe Automobile Show Opens Thursday Night
Armory Brilliantly Decorated For Three-Day Exhibition; Car Reservations Are Filled; Splendid Program Of Music With Big Display
March 10, 1945: Urging that upon receipt of the news of Germany’s fall, “each one of us should turn to our Maker in thankful prayer,” Mayor Manuel Lujan, in a proclamation issued today, recommended that while “obviously, we shall not be able to curb our jubilation, I would recommend that evidence of our feelings be constrained to sober reaction.”
The mayor disclosed that the city administration has already contacted many proprietors of retail and wholesale liquor dispensaries, and they have promised to halt the sale of liquor immediately upon receipt of official news from Europe. The mayor also repeated the plans for observance of V-E some months ago.
March 10, 1970: Steven Paul Lucero, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.F. Lucero, 836 Rio Vista, and a member of the Santa Fe Boys’ Club since he was 5 years old, was selected today as a finalist in the 1970 “Boy of the Year” program, according to an announcement from A. Boyd Hines, National Boys’ Club director.
Steven, a 9th grade honor student at St. Michael’s High School, will leave for New York Thursday.
March 10, 1995: Gov. Gary Johnson, saying it was the best he could do, signed into law a gasoline tax cut that falls a penny short, for now, of the full tax rollback he had pledged to fight for.
“This is a repeal that New Mexicans can live with,” said Johnson, who made cutting New Mexico’s gasoline tax a major issue in his successful campaign for governor last year.
