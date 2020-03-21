From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 22, 1920: “Dear Sir — Frankly, we find ourselves at a loss, at the conclusion of this most interesting trip, to properly express ourselves with relation to the wonderful degree of courtesy shown us by the members of your organization while at your delightful city.
“Our members will never forget Santa Fe; the quaint and curious and indeed awe inspiring features of that ancient relic of long past conditions. We shall never forget the strange rites performed for our benefit and certainly we shall never forget the courtesy manifested by your citizens of the present civilization and those of that old race which was there when time was young.
March 22, 1945: Gov. John J. Dempsey is calling upon the citizens of New Mexico to do all they can to make a success of the General Eisenhower-Boy Scout Waste Paper campaign during this month and April.
Calling waste paper one of the nation’s critical shortages, Governor Dempsey said that the Boy Scouts of America have been asked by the War Production Board to collect 150,000 tons during the two months, or 2,500 tons of waste paper each day.
March 22, 1970: Santa Fe’s security houses, already operating under some emergency procedures, will be the first of the local business community to receive the full economic impact of the mail strike if it continues this week.
March 22, 1995: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to exempt almost 1 million acres on five Indian reservations in New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado from a form of protection for the Mexican spotted owl known as “critical habitat.”
