From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 13, 1920: The Whole Town’s Going to the Auto Show Tonight – Make the Last Night the Big Night.
March 13, 1945: Mrs. Robert Spencer Carr and her 4-year-old son, Timothy, have taken the Joe King house at 770 Acequia Madre. Mrs. Carr has just come from Burbank, Calif., where her husband was with Walt Disney, later with Fox, before his entrance into the Army.
March 13, 1970: SANTA FE — Residential customers of Mountain Bell Telephone can expect a 5 per cent reduction in the basic service cost on their next bill.
The State Corporation Commission ordered the telephone company Thursday to reduce residential rates by 5 per cent immediately because of elimination this year of the federal income surtax.
March 13, 1995: As the 1995 Legislature moves into its final week, prison construction and education spending are the key pieces in the jigsaw puzzle of financing state government for another year.
