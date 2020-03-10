From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 11, 1920: Joe Bulger, clerk at the De Vargas hotel, this morning fell three stories down the elevator shaft at the hotel but escaped, as far as could be ascertained, without dangerous injuries. The bones of one foot were thought to be broken, but he received no other injury, as far as the physician, who was called, could find on first examination.
March 11, 1970: Abuses of the state’s food stamp program, particularly within the hippie population of Taos County, have slowed from a flood to a trickle following action by the state this week to tighten stamp regulations.
John Jasper, State Health and Social Services director, told The New Mexican today an HSS investigation into charges of abuse within the program in Taos County has been completed and some exploitation and abuse has been discovered.
March 11, 1995: A bill that would ban all video gambling passed the Senate on Friday and headed to Gov. Gary Johnson’s desk — and a veto.
