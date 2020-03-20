From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 21, 1920: The Ladies Have Taken Their Primary Lesson In Voting — And Remember They Learn Fast.
March 21, 1945: A NINTH AIR FORCE BOMBER BASE, France — Cpl. Frederick F. Ellis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fremont Ellis, El Rancho de San Sebastian, Santa Fe, recently has been assigned to the 386th Bombardment Group in France. He files in combat as a B-36 Marauder gunner.
March 21, 1995: Health services for school children took one of the biggest hits when Gov. Gary Johnson last week vetoed nearly $40 million in state spending approved by the Legislature.
Johnson cut $2.8 million for school health programs that had been recommended by the state's Health Care Task Force — and he also vetoed $200,000 to pay for the task force's work.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.