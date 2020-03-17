From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 18, 2020: The five-room house on Jefferson Street, formerly owned by Mr. and Mrs. [E.] Taylor of Sacramento, Cal., has been purchased by Mr. and Mrs. Alberto Garcia. the consideration was given as $800. Mr. Garcia is jailer at the county jail.
March 18, 1970: Gov. David F. Cargo said today he will pay half the cost of construction of a road last summer onto the J.W. Eaves ranch for National General Sam Goldwyn Studios.
“J.W. Eaves is going to pay back part of the money, and out of my own pocket, I am going to pay back half of it,” Cargo said.
March 18, 1995: The day before the end of the 1995 legislative session, Gov. Gary Johnson vetoed more than $36 million in spending that the Legislature had approved as part of the state budget.
His vetoes Friday of money for several health and human services drew complaints.
But Johnson said the spending he trimmed was “well intentioned but doesn’t have a meaningful impact on your life.” He said he was keeping his commitment to put the brakes on government spending.
