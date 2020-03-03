From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 4, 1920: At the regular meeting of the Knights of Pythias Tuesday evening it was decided that owing to the rapid growth of Santa Fe Lodge No. 2, definite sessions would have to be given over to conferring or ranks. Therefore the first Tuesday of each month will be a business and social meeting, second Tuesday devoted to conferring of ranks of Page, third Tuesday, rank of Esquire, and fourth Tuesday to rank of Knight.
March 4, 1970: Incumbent Santa Fe Mayor George Gonzales won another two-year term in office Tuesday on a tide of more than 600 votes which carried two of his council candidates into office with him.
The mayor effectively nailed down control of Santa Fe’s City Council as his Citizens for a Better Santa Fe ticket candidates George M. Scarborough and Carlos L. Jaramillo chocked up impressive pluralities.
March 4, 1995: The New Mexico Senate’s something-for-everybody gambling bill emerged from committee Friday with something significantly less for two groups: bars and fraternal organizations.
The bill, which heads for the full Senate, is the first major expansion of gambling to reach the floor of either house in this 60-day session, which ends in two weeks.
