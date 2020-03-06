From the Santa Fe New Mexican: March 7, 1920: A gentleman representing ample capital, whose name cannot be given out at present, is in Santa Fe looking for a location for the erection of an artificial ice plant and cold storage plant, a project which is backed by the Chamber of Commerce and Santa Fe business men should cooperate in securing this industry. Further announcement of plans is likely to be made in the near future.
March 7, 1945: Of approximately 80 Santa Fe boys who went to the Philippines with the 200th Coast Artillery (AA), Sgt. Rubel Gonzales will be the first to come home. His parents, Mr. and Mrs. Francisco Gonzales, 135 Candelario Street, have received a telegram from him saying he will be here in a few days.
Gonzales is now hospitalized somewhere in California, suffering from malnutrition. He now weighs 90 pounds, relatives said; he weighed 150 when he left here.
March 7, 1995: While Democratic legislators suggest Gov. Gary Johnson’s rush to sign gambling agreements with Indian tribes is a payoff for campaign contributions, records show gambling interests also gave heavily to almost all Democrats and a few Republicans who ran for House seats last year.
