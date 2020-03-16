From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 17, 1920: Malaria Appears In Rio Arriba County; Health Department Plans Investigation
March 17, 1945: More of New Mexico’s heroes have returned from Japanese captivity in the Philippines — some maimed and some whole, but all overjoyed to be back.
A second contingent of the liberated defenders of Bataan and Corregidor reached San Francisco by transport yesterday, bringing to 38 the number of New Mexicans who have been sent home.
March 17, 1970: The Legislative Finance Committee, watchdog of the state’s tax dollar, will take action later this week in opening an investigation of the use of State Highway Dept. equipment to work on roads on private land for a private corporation.
Vouchers from the State Highway Dept. to the Dept. of Development reveal at least $522.60 went into road work on the J.W. Eaves Ranch south of Santa Fe for National General Sam Goldwyn Studios, a private motion picture corporation from California.
March 17, 1990: With two days to go in the 1995 legislative session, gridlock struck Thursday in the New Mexico Senate.
A floor fight over confirmation of Nancy Stovall of Deming, one of Gov. Gary Johnson’s appointees to the state Board of Education, became so contentious that the Senate gave up and adjourned.
